Australia Post turns to Google Cloud for analytics

Australia Post is using Google Cloud Platform to underpin enterprise data analytics platform.

Google today revealed details of the postal service’s use of its BigQuery cloud service.

“We are one of Australia’s most trusted organizations, and we don’t take that trust for granted. Our customers are more sophisticated and empowered than ever,” said Australia Post chief information officer John Cox.

“They want choice, control and convenience in how, when and where they access our services,” the CIO said.

Cox’s comments were included in a Google blog entry published to coincide with the company’s Google Next conference.

Google claimed that Australia Post’s use of its cloud platform had been “transformational”.

“BigQuery has given Australia Post visibility into every stage of the mail delivery process and helps its teams make decisions faster,” the blog entry authored by Google Cloud ANZ country director Colin Timm said.

“The amount of time it takes to perform analytics has been reduced by a factor of 10, including how long it takes to use visualization-intensive business intelligence applications, such as Tableau. This means operation managers can now see what’s happening in sorting facilities in real time, helping to identify flow blockages almost instantly.”

“Previously, these types of insights would only be available at the end of the day, but now they’re delivered within 15 seconds—that’s 300 times faster,” Timm wrote.

Cox said Australia Post plans to use machine learning “to identify ways to save customers time and give them more certainty about their delivery choices”.

ANZ has previously revealed its use of Google’s cloud capabilities to analyse payments data. The bank last year said it had managed to cut five-day analysis of credit card data down to around 20 seconds using Google Cloud.

Google launched a Sydney region for its cloud platform in mid-2017.