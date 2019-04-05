New NSW program to connect SMEs to cyber security researchers

New voucher program to boost cyber security R&D in state

A program backed by the NSW government will connect small and medium enterprises with university-based researchers and help fund cyber security R&D.

The new $500,000 program is run by the NSW Cyber Security Network (NSW CSN), which launched in early 2018.

The network is intended to help build links between cyber security researchers at its member universities — UNSW Sydney, Macquarie University, the University of Sydney, the University of Wollongong, the University of Newcastle, UTS and Western Sydney University — and industry and government.

The ‘voucher’ style program will make grants worth up to $15,000 available for individual projects.

According to the NSW CSN, the emphasis of the program is on “development or advancement of new, innovative, commercialisable” cyber security related products or services.

A voucher can be used for a range of purposes including conducting a seed or early phase research project in partnership with a member university, accessing facilities such as supercomputers at universities, funding product or process design, accessing technical assistance, and benchmarking.

“Our goal is to address important cyber security challenges for small businesses, by facilitating connections with leading cyber security researchers,” Todd Williams, director of the NSW CSN, said in a statement.

“NSW is home to a rich seam of cyber security research talent, and we want to offer businesses the opportunity to work with that talent to develop and advance innovative products and services with commercial potential.”

Details of the program are available from the NSW CSN website.