Telstra unveils revamped loyalty program as next stage of T22

Telstra will next month launch a new loyalty scheme as a key customer-facing component of its T22 strategy.

The new points-based rewards program, ‘Telstra Plus’, will replace the existing Telstra Thanks scheme, which offers access to pre-sales for music and sporting events as well as discount movie tickets. Telstra Thanks launched in 2013.

Telstra in December flagged a new loyalty program as the next milestone for T22. The telco’s chief executive, Andy Penn, in June 2018 first announced T22 (‘Telstra2022’): A new strategy for Telstra in the face of structural changes to the telecommunications market brought about by the NBN rollout and growing competition in the mobile space. The NBN is expected to have a $3 billion negative impact on Telstra’s ongoing EBITDA.

T22 will see a net loss of around 8000 jobs at Telstra, with a restructure already seeing some high-profile executives exit.

Telstra Plus will allow the company’s customers to accumulate points that can be exchanged for discounts. The telco said that, as with Telstra Thanks, customers will be able to access discount and pre-sale tickets as well as “complimentary extras and VIP services”.

An online rewards store will open later this year. Customers who sign up to the scheme will be able to begin accumulating points from 14 May.

Penn said that Telstra Plus’ launch “follows a number of customer-first initiatives under T22, including the removal of excess data charges on mobile plans, an expanded suite of add-ons to consumer plans and the introduction of no lock-in fees across a range of business and home broadband services.”

The T22 strategy includes a major rework of Telstra’s product lineup. In June the company will launch what it has described as “radically simplified mobile plans,” with Telstra planning to offer 20 “core connectivity plans.”

Telstra will launch the “no lock-in plans” in June, Penn said today.