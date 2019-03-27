Asus implements fix for malware attack

Addresses attack revealed by Kaspersky Lab

Asus has released an update to fix an attack, which according to security researchers had targeted one million-plus Asus users last year by hijacking the computer maker's software update system.

The company said "a small number of devices" have been implanted with the malicious code through a sophisticated attack on its Live Update servers.

Moscow-based cyber security provider Kaspersky Lab said on Monday the attack took place between June and November last year and was used to deliver a software update with a "backdoor" that would give hackers access to infected machines.

