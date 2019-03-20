Woolworths plans to roll out ‘visual analytics’ platform

Woolworths Group will roll out Tableau Software’s data reporting and visual analytics platform.

The retailer plans a staged deployment of the software across multiple group businesses in a range of functions including merchandising, finance, supply chain, store operations and people operations, Tableau announced today.

“Customer expectations are always rising in retail and we need to work smart to keep up with them,” Doug Frank, Woolworths Group general manager of data and analytics, said in a statement provided by Tableau.

“The key advantage of Tableau is speed and ease for our team. It will allow team members across the business to analyse, understand and act on customer insights incredibly quickly. We see this type of capability as key to delivering what our customers want and expect of us into the future.”

In its half-year results, announced in February, Woolworths said that its investments in digital and data capability had helped drive 26.6 per cent online sales growth in the last six months of 2018.

The supermarket chain said that digital and data would continue to be areas of strong investment.

Woolworths’ digital strategy has been driven by its ‘WooliesX’ division.

“WooliesX has continued to enhance the customer digital experience across Home Delivery and Pick up and is increasingly delivering personalised value to over 11 million Woolworths Rewards members,” Woolworths said in its half-year results announcement

“Three million customers are now researching products and recipes every week on woolworths.com.au and our On Demand delivery pilots are providing ultra-convenient solutions for our customers.”

“We're delighted to partner with Woolworths to fuel their innovation agenda through modern business intelligence for the benefit of its customers,” said Nigel Mendonca, head of Tableau ANZ.