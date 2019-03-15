National Blood Authority CIO takes on new challenge at DTA

Australia’s National Blood Authority is on the hunt for a new CIO, with the NBA’s chief information officer preparing to join the federal government’s Digital Transformation Agency (DTA).

Simon Spencer joined the authority in 2017 after a stint at the Australian Public Service Commission. Spencer has held a string of IT roles across the federal public sector since the late ’90s.

The CIO will depart the NBA in mid-April to become director of the DTA’s Digital Investment Division. Spencer will report to chief portfolio officer Joanne Hutchinson, who joined the DTA in October 2018 from the Department of Jobs and Small Business.

“I am sad to announce that after 2 years of leading NBA’s award-winning IT team as CIO I am moving on to my next challenge and opportunity,” Spencer said in a LinkedIn post.

“It's been a terrific couple of years which has seen the overwhelmingly successful digital transformation of NBA's Blood Sector Systems used by doctors, nurses and scientists throughout Australia,” the CIO wrote.

“We launched a new strategy and roadmap which focus on maturing data capability and the next stage evolution of our systems. We transformed our systems development processes to become leaner and more agile around the adoption of a continuous delivery mindset. These are only a few of the many achievements over the last couple of years.”

“I am lucky to have spent a couple of days already with my new team and am very impressed with their high calibre, intelligence and level of commitment to the goals of team DTA!” the CIO wrote.

The NBA has advertised for a new CIO.

“The position is an exciting opportunity to join the senior management team of the National Blood Authority,” an NBA spokesperson told Computerworld.

“The NBA has a strong record of developing and managing ICT services and systems, with a significant continuing agenda of program and systems development and management.”

The authority’s new IT chief will be tasked with helping the NBA fulfil the Blood Sector Systems and Data Roadmap 2018-2022 and ensuring “the compliant, secure and reliable operations of NBA ICT and blood sector systems,” the advertisement states.

Applications close on 20 March.