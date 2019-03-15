LandMark White reveals stolen customer data still circulating

Embattled property valuation firm LandMark White has revealed that leaked customer data was earlier this week reposted on a “dark web forum”.

The dataset included 76,873 files and was a subset of the original 137,500 valuation records posted online in January.

“Therefore, there are no new documents or personal details disclosed,” the company said in a statement released yesterday. The second dataset did not include 1680 supporting documents that were previously posted.

The company said that it has been “actively monitoring the internet for any further disclosure of personal information related to this incident so that we can take appropriate steps to protect the interests of affected individuals.”

LMW warned that it is possible that “over the coming weeks and months further subsets may be reposted”.

“In this eventuality, we will continue to take steps to assess and if possible remove the documents as quickly as possible,” the statement said. “However, if there is no new data published, LMW does not intend to repeat the advice above.”

Earlier this week LMW’s chief executive left the company along with two non-executive directors, including an LMW co-founder, as the ASX-listed firm continues to assess the reputational damage of the breach.

The company is currently in a trading halt after major customers suspended their use of its services.

The breach was the product of an “exposed programming interface” on an LMW valuation platform, according to the company. The leaked data covered the period 4 January 2011 to 23 January 2019.

The original dataset included names, residential and business addresses, email addresses and phone numbers, as well as comments relating to the valuation of particular properties.