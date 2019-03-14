WA Health signs Atos for hybrid cloud migration

Atos will oversee the migration of the WA Department of Health to Oracle-based cloud services as part of a five-year, $124 million contract.

Atos said it would provide WA Health with “private cloud, managed public cloud, hybrid cloud orchestration, co-location and managed services for 2000 servers, over 1000 applications, and a fully managed Oracle Cloud platform.”

The Atos Managed Public Cloud (MPC) solution, which uses ServiceNow, will provide a single “pane of glass” for cloud consumption, the company said.

Atos said it would work with WA Health’s shared services provider — Health Support Services (HSS) — on the migration.

The contract is part of WA Health’s shift from its centralised computing services contract with Fujitsu to the procurement of services through the state government’s GovNext-ICT program.

The department’s transition to GovNext has been dubbed ‘HealthNext’, and kicked off in September 2017.

HSS was established on 1 July 2016. In 2017-18, an HSS team delivered a business case for HealthNext.

“The HealthNext transition program represents an opportunity to improve the way WA Health utilises and delivers ICT services to support the provision of healthcare to the WA community,” said HSS chief information officer, Holger Kaufmann.

“A modern and contemporary cloud-based ICT system will enable us to respond better to innovation that will help improve patient care and reduce unnecessary duplication.”

GovNext-ICT was unveiled by the previous state government in late 2015. The aim was to slash technology costs and move towards a whole of government approach to procurement, including shifting government entities towards greater use of ‘as a service’ offerings.

In 2016 Atos, Datacom and NEC were signed for the program.

An audit released last year revealed that the program will cut IT costs, but not to the extent originally foreshadowed.

WA Health’s centralised computing services contract was awarded to Fujitsu in late 2010. In 2014 it was referred to the WA auditor general, who published a report on the contract in February 2016. The contract was initially valued at $44.9 million, but the auditor general’s report found that the total value of the contract would potentially exceed $175 million.

“Governance and leadership over the contract was poor resulting in the procurement of additional and unnecessary IT services worth millions of dollars,” the report stated.

An inquiry into the issue by a WA parliamentary committee condemned “dumbfounding” problems with the management of the contract.