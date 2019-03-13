Google confirms Gmail, Drive problems

Australian users among those hit by Gmail, Drive issues

Computerworld Staff Computerworld Staff (Computerworld)
Google has confirmed problems affecting its Gmail service.

“We're investigating reports of an issue with Gmail,” the company said in a service status message posted at 1.53pm AEDT.

“We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are able to access Gmail, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior.”

Google Drive has also been affected, the company said.

In an update Google said that users would have trouble uploading, downloading and accessing files in Drive and Gmail.

In late October users of Google’s G Suite services — including Gmail, Drive, Sites, Hangouts and Google+ — were encountered a range of errors including high latency and unexpected errors.

Tags cloud computingG SuiteGoogle. Cloud

