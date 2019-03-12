Equinix to build new Melbourne data centre

Equinix has continued its Australian spending spree, announcing today that it will build out a new Melbourne data centre, dubbed ME2.

Initially the global data centre operator will spend approximately $117 million on the new facility, which is expected to open in Q3 with room for 1000 cabinets.

ME2, located in Port Melbourne, will initially have floor space of 2730 metres, eventually expanding to 8190 square metres. Equinix currently operates three data centres in Melbourne: ME1, ME4 and ME5.

The data centres are spread across two campuses. ME2 will be located next to ME1, with direct physical access between the facilities courtesy of a secure link bridge, Equinix said.

The new data centre will include a network link to ME4 at Derrimut.

“We started in Melbourne only four years ago with our green fields build of ME1,” said Equinix Australia’s managing director, Jeremy Deutsch. “Fast forward to today we now have four sites with two distinct campus locations in Melbourne. These sites house a combined ecosystem that provides the perfect building blocks to enable digital transformation.”

“The Melbourne metro continues to provide some of the most advanced hybrid multi-cloud implementations,” Deutsch said. “Together with the upcoming ME2, we are creating a place where enterprises can interconnect and leverage our services.”

Last month Equinix revealed it would spend $224 million on building out its eighth Sydney data centre, dubbed SY5. Initially SY5 will have space for 1825 cabinets. Phase one of the data centre is expected to be completed in Q3.

ME2 and SY5 will bring to 17 the company’s Australian data centre footprint, with Equinix also having facilities in Perth, Canberra, Adelaide and Brisbane.

That footprint includes data centres it obtained through its $1.04 billion acquisition of Metronode, which was completed in April 2018. That deal added 10 facilities to Equinix’s local lineup, comprising 80,000 square metres of land and 20,000 square metres of colocation space.