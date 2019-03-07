Cricket Australia renews networking contract with Vocus

Vocus will continue delivering Internet services to Cricket Australia, with the sporting body signing a four-year contract with the telco.



Under the agreement, Vocus delivers Internet access to a number of cricket stadiums as well as Cricket Australia offices.

“It’s an exciting continuation of a great partnership where Vocus Communications will help enable a network connectivity refresh with a full cloud first approach,” said Andrew Wildblood, who leads Vocus’ enterprise business.

“As we come into an exciting 2019 and 2020, an Ashes year in England, and then towards the T20 World Cup in Australia, our partnership is critical to enabling Cricket Australia’s strategy and we look forward to continuing and developing our support of them.”

The contract renewal follows an “extensive tender process,” according to Cricket Australia’s general manager of technology, Michael Osborne.

Last month Vocus Group reported its results for the six-month period ending 31 December. Group revenue was up 1 per cent to $974.2 million, but statutory EBITDA was down 10 per cent to $168.6 million, and net profit after tax dropped 59 per cent to $16.5 million.