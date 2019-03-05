Telstra cuts ribbon on new tech centre for small business

Townsville is home to the first of 28 Telstra Business Technology Centres, which are being rolled out as part of the telco’s T22 strategy.

The company says new centres are intended to address the increasingly complex technology needs of small businesses, including cloud storage and software services, cyber security, and multi-site networks.

The 28 centres will be based in business hubs in both regional areas and major cities, with personal and virtual account management for customers.

Over the next few years the existing 78 Telstra business centres will be phased out, with some staff expected to be deployed to the larger Technology Centres or trained to be technology specialists within existing Telstra retail stores.

The Townsville centre is operated by Telstra retail partner Vita Group, which runs 23 of the existing business centres.

“Highly sophisticated IP-based business software and cloud storage, once only affordable or available to large enterprises, is now accessible to businesses of all sizes,” said Vita general manager business and enterprise ICT, Paul Edmondson.



The ASX-listed Vita Group in December announced that its Telstra Dealer Agreement and Master Licence had been extended for a further year through to 30 June 2024. The company said in its results for the six months ended 31 December that the Telstra Business Technology Centre model would see it “deliver a broader range of ICT products and services to larger, higher value customers, and with a lower cost to serve”.

Telstra said last year that it had tripled the number of small business specialists in its 350 retail stores to 3000, as well as boosted the number of small business specialists in its contact centres. It also revealed that its telstra.com live chat service included small business specialists.

In addition to launching the new centres, Telstra has revamped its mobile and data plans for small business customers and launched a new 24/7 tech support service dubbed ‘Telstra Platinum for Business’.

Telstra in mid-2018 announced its T22 strategy (‘Telstra2022’). Alongside simplifying its product lineup, T22 has involved a restructure of the company’s operations including the exit of a number of executives.