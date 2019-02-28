Telstra unveils eSIM support for Windows 10 devices

Telstra says it is the first Australian telco to support eSIMs on compatible Windows 10 devices.



An eSIM allows a device equipped with a cellular modem to connect to a mobile network without installing a new physical SIM card from the network’s operator.

The capability will be available from 7 March for, initially at least, a small lineup of Windows 10 devices. The Microsoft Surface Pro 4G LTE and the Spectre Folio and Spectre x360 4G LTE from HP will be able to use the new service.

“We fully expect this functionality to become more prevalent with a number of new eSIM capable Windows-based devices already slated for launch through 2019,” said Kevin Teoh, Telstra’s consumer segment executive.

The agreement with Microsoft will allow device owners to use the preloaded Mobile Plans app to connect to Telstra’s service.

Until the end of the year Telstra is offering a free 30-day, 30GB trial to owners of Windows 10 devices that support an eSIM.

In late 2017 Telstra announced that it would offer eSIM support for wearable devices. The ‘Telstra One Number’ service means that a cellular-capable device such as some smartwatch models can share the phone number, data allowance and included calls and texts of a Telstra customer’s mobile phone service.