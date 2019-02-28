ANZ promotes digital banking exec

Maile Carnegie starts in expanded role on Friday, with responsibility for bank's financial performance

Maile Carnegie has been promoted to ANZ bank’s group executive digital and Australia transformation.

The former managing director of Google in Australia and New Zealand joined the bank in 2016 as group executive digital banking.

In her new “expanded” role – effective tomorrow – Carnegie will “share responsibility for the financial performance of ANZ’s business in Australia” the bank announced today.

She will share those responsibilities with Mark Hand, promoted today to group executive Australia retail and commercial banking.

“The continued transformation of the Australia business to succeed and thrive in this new operating environment is both the biggest challenge and opportunity for ANZ. It was clear that retaining a single governance and accountability structure is no longer suitable given the size and complexity of the challenges facing domestic banking in Australia,” ANZ CEO Shayne Elliott said in a statement.

“We have made significant progress in recent years, particularly with the roll-out of Agile work methods, however we know there are significant opportunities available for the bank that best responds to the changing needs of retail and business customers in Australia. This means continuing the work started in Australia several years ago to build a bank more relevant and responsive to the changing needs of our customers,” he said.

Carnegie joined the bank after three years with Google, drawn she said, by ANZ’s “passion to change the bank, to really digitally transform”.

The first generation immigrant with two teenage sons, Carnegie arrived in a newly created position with a brief to “position the bank closer to its increasingly digital customer base”.

Part that effort has come in the form of the bank’s roll out of Agile methodologies across its Australian business and technology divisions. This was necessary, Carnegie said in 2017, to thaw a “frozen middle” management layer at ANZ who “resist change like death”.

The bank stated its aim to have 13,000 employees working in Agile teams by the end of last year.

“For me it is so much more about a fundamentally new leadership construct and teaching new leadership, collaboration and management tools. The technology is there for the ride,” Carnegie said in a bank podcast late last year.

Carnegie sits on the board of government advisory, the statutory independent body Innovation and Science Australia. She also sits on a panel reviewing the Australian public service and is chairperson for University of Technology Sydney (UTS) vice chancellor advisory board.

“Both Mark and Maile are experienced executives with a strong track-record at ANZ. I’m confident these changes will not only improve the services and products we provide our customers but also help us better meet the expectations of the broader community,” Elliott wrote.