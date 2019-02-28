Bankwest CTO leaves for Vix Technology EGM role

Veteran Bankwest tech executive Sean Langton will leave his role next month.

The Bankwest chief technology officer has accepted a role at Vix Technology, a spokesperson for the bank confirmed. Langton has been appointed executive general manager, engineering and delivery, at Vix.

The Melbourne-headquartered company has 17 offices around the world, including four in Australia, and more than 650 employees. It provides automated fare collection and ticketing technology, as well as a real-time passenger information platform.

Credit: LinkedIn Sean Langton

Langton has been Bankwest’s CTO since late 2017. He has held a string of senior tech roles at the bank during his 18 years there, including general manager for strategy and planning in its enterprise services division and general manager of software engineering.

During Langton’s tenure at the bank it has increasingly shifted to cloud-based technologies to underpin its infrastructure, including becoming one of Australia’s first financial institutions to use serverless architecture in a production environment.

The bank has also embraced the use of Agile to deliver technology projects.

Bankwest has begun recruiting for a new CTO. The position is based in Perth and sits within the bank’s Technology and Transformation (T&T) team.

The CTO “will have an opportunity to lead the technology strategy at a bank that is undergoing a significant digital transformation,” a description of the position posted by the bank states. “Bankwest is committed to modernising its technology stack, where you will lead the architecture direction, fundamental to our long-term success.”

“A successful leader, you will play a key role in developing the capabilities required for Bankwest to be successful in our digital transformation,” the job advertisement adds.

Last year the Commonwealth Bank of Australia subsidiary announced that it would shutter dozens of east coast branches, increasing its focus on digital channels.

“Many people still value face-to-face interactions, but customers increasingly expect seamless self-service options that allow them to do their banking when and where they choose,” Bankwest managing director, Rowan Munchenberg, said at the time.

“We’re seeing a consistent trend of customers choosing mobile banking over in-branch options for their transaction needs, with an 88 per cent rise in app logins over the past three years,” he added.