NextDC revises FY19 revenue guidance

Revenue up 17 per cent in first half

NextDC says it expects revenue in the range of $180 million to $184 million for FY19, compared to previous guidance released by the data centre operator of $183 million to $188 million.

Releasing its results for the six months ended 31 December, the ASX-listed company said that its underlying EBITDA guidance remained unchanged at $83 million to $87 million.

NextDC said revenue grew 17 per cent to $90.8 million for its first half, with EBITDA up 6 per cent to $37 million and underlying EBITDA up 26 per cent to $42 million. It reported a net loss after tax of $3.1 million, compared to a net profit after tax of $8.4 million for the prior comparable period.

“Today’s results are in line with plan and are a testament to NextDC’s strong fundamentals reflecting the inherent operating leverage of the business,” said CEO and managing director Craig Scroggie.

“The first half was a record period for new investments in both the development of our next generation of world-class Tier IV data centres and our innovative connectivity service offerings.”

During the half, NextDC acquired Asia Pacific Data Centre Group (APDC) in a $232 million deal. APDC was originally created by NextDC and control of the group, which owned the S1, M1 and P1 facilities operated by NextDC, was at the centre of a lengthy tussle between the data centre provider and 360 Capital.

In November, the company revealed it would increase the initial planned capacity of its second Sydney facility, S2, in response to demand. S2 has opened for early customer access, with additional development ongoing, NextDC said today.

The company is also building a third Sydney data centre (S3), as well as additional data centres in Melbourne (M3) and Perth (P2). A P2 ‘microsite’ was opened during the half to facilitate connections to the new INDIGO cable system.