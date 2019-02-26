Telstra’s NB-IoT network underpins cloud-based service for water utilities

Partners with Software AG for IoT platform to cut water waste

Telstra’s Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) network will underpin a new service for water utilities.

The telco has partnered with German company Software AG on a cloud-based digital water management platform for utilities.

The new offering is based on Telstra’s IoT platform and Software AG’s Cumulocity IoT Solution Accelerator for Water Management. It combines digital meters, pressure sensors, and NB-IoT connectivity with Software AG’s IoT analytics platform.

A proof of concept is currently underway at Busselton Water in Western Australia. The WA utility supplies water to around 26,000 people across 690,000 hectares of land in the wider Busselton area, 220 kilometres south of Perth.

“With water being such a scarce resource, the use of digital technology to help us better monitor and manage our system will be a huge benefit to our business,” said Busselton Water CEO Chris Elliott in a statement.

“This is not just in the conservation of water, but in the provision of more reliable, cost effective water services to our consumer and business customers.”

“Telstra’s IoT for Intelligent Utilities will allow water utilities to better interpret and utilise the data they receive from the digital meter sensors that operate on Telstra’s NB-IoT network,” said Gerhard Loots, Telstra’s IoT chief.

Telstra in September revealed that it was working with water utilities on ways to leverage its NB-IoT coverage to cut operating costs and reduce wastage. The telco currently delivers NB-IoT coverage across 3.5 million square kilometres.

Telstra and Ericsson partner on IoT

Telstra and Ericsson earlier this week announced that from the end of March, Telstra’s enterprise customers will be able to track IoT devices and network-connected assets at a “local, national or global level”.

Telstra said it would integrate Connectivity Management services from Ericsson’s IoT Accelerator solution. Ericsson says that its IoT Accelerator ecosystem covers more than 30 service providers across more than 100 countries.

In Australia, Telstra’s NB-IoT and Cat-M1 coverage will provide connectivity.