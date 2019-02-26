Cisco brings Country Digital Acceleration program to Australia

Networking vendor Cisco says it will spend $61 million over three years in Australia as part of its global ‘Country Digital Acceleration’ program.

Cisco describes its CDA strategy as a “long-term partnership with national leadership, industry and academia.”

The company said that the CDA program would help fund projects across four areas in Australia: Digital government (including education, healthcare and infrastructure), collaboration with companies in industries such as mining and agriculture to help build digital capabilities, supporting startups and SMBs, and national infrastructure.

The national infrastructure component will help promote a transition to digital services enabled by the NBN, 5G wireless, the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence technologies, Cisco said.

“Technology has played a key role in boosting socio-economic growth across the world; however, more needs to be done in Australia to keep at the pace of other leading innovative nations,” said vice president of Cisco Australia and New Zealand, Ken Boal.

“If we don’t invest equally, Australia will run the risk of losing its position near the top of international league tables,” Boal said in a statement. “Cisco is ready and willing to help Australia keep its place at that top table.”

He added: “By partnering with government, academia and industry to co-innovate in the areas aligned to Australia’s strengths, we have the capability to accelerate change through these investments, leading to an increase in productivity, growth and sustainable long term development, that ultimately improves the digital readiness of Australia.”