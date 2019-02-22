NPM Enterprise JavaScript service released

New features have been added to behind-the-firewall package service

NPM Inc. has taken the beta label off its NPM Enterprise service, for enterprise-level management of JavaScript packages. NPM Enterprise has the same code base that powers the public NPM registry, but with added features.

With the production-level status, NPM Enterprise gains these new features:

Dedicated single-tenant hosting in a Kubernetes cluster.

A company-specific companyname.npme.io URL.

Role-based access control.

Support for industry-standard SSO (single sign-on) authentication.

Sharing of packages between and across teams.

Customizable workflows for collaboration and seamless CI/CD system integration.

Notification of known vulnerabilities through “npm audit."

NPM Enterprise has provided a platform for sharing modules behind the firewall, offering stricter security around deploying open source modules and ensuring compliance with legal requirements.