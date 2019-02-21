Toyota victim of ‘attempted cyber attack’

Toyota Australia says it has “been the victim of an attempted cyber attack.”

In a statement, the carmaker said that it did not believe that any private employee or customer data had been accessed during the incident.

The contact page of the company’s website states that the company “is currently experiencing technical difficulties which are impacting our Guest Experience Centre, and our website toyota.com.au.”

As a result, Toyota is “currently unreachable via phone or email,” it adds.

“The threat is being managed by our IT department who is working closely with international cyber security experts to get systems up and running again,” Toyota’s statement said. “At this stage we have no further details about the origin of the attack.”

The company apologised for any inconvenience.

Ransomware at Cabrini Hospital

Late yesterday Fairfax Media revealed that Melbourne Heart Group at Cabrini Hospital in Malvern had suffered a ransomware outbreak that left the cardiology unit “unable to access some patient files for more than three weeks”.

Earlier in February the government revealed that Australian Parliament House had been subject to an attack by what Prime Minister Scott Morrison dubbed a “sophisticated state actor”. The security breach led the Department of Parliamentary Services to reset the passwords of MPs and their staff.

ASX-listed property valuer LandMark White yesterday entered a trading halt while it seeks to work out the financial fallout from a sizeable data breach involving client details.