NTT Security re-builds Sydney SOC as demand grows

NTT Security has re-launched its security operations centre (SOC) in its Sydney headquarters on 20 February.

The new space was designed and built to meet the non-protected national security classification and has 49 seats and a nine seat secure SOC, an area for analysts that need to be physically segregated from NTT's commercial SOC.

NTT Security, which is part of the NTT Group that includes Dimension Data, NTT Communications and NTT Data, operates 10 SOCs across six continents and has been updating and expanding its SOCs in Asia Pacific.

There are four in the region, the Sydney one, another one in Japan, the Singapore SOC – which was relocated in December 2017 – and one in India set to be opened in the next 60 days.

The North Sydney SOC will be responsible for the delivery of NTT Group's companies managed security services to clients located in Australia and other regions including Asia and South Africa.

It counts on a security service desk that take calls and act as queue managers, client service managers, threat intelligence team, analysts, enterprise security monitor service, a device management team, technical account managers and more.

The SOC provides a highly secure advanced threat monitoring and incident response. It also counts on machine learning, big data and "complex" event processing analysis. All of which is validated by analysts.

Because NTT Security's SOCs follow a standard within the company, it also offers its security specialists an option for career progression which includes relocation to other regions.

Martin Schlatter, NTT Security’s global CIO and regional CEO for Asia Pacific, said that cyber security risks are less predictable than before, with increasingly sophisticated ways of breaching defences.

"The role of the SOC has evolved from a stand-alone security monitoring and alerting environment to one that is much more proactive in hunting for threats and more integrated with each client’s environment – not just the technology – but also at an operational and business level,” Schlatter said.

“Together with our NTT Group companies, we’re providing the necessary services across the entire information and communications technology stack and throughout the full security life-cycle globally."

Schlatter also explained that the company considered reducing the number of SOCs a couple of years ago but the a trend in the last few years, including new legislations and different requirements across different regions showed that there were some regions where they just had to have a presence.

Matt Gyde, Dimension Data's group executive of security, explained to ARN that DiData complements and integrates what NTT Security does.

"We take what the environment the client is and make it more secure, by giving the outcome they are looking for."

He also explained that over 40 per cent of the internet traffic touches NTT cables at any particular time so it gets access to data and it is very important to turn it into intelligence.

Another benefit of outsourcing a SOC is that companies do not have the need to deploy a security incident and event management solution which can be costly to maintain without a dedicated professional running it.

NTT Security was established as a separate entity in August 2016 to deliver managed security services and specialised security professional services.

At the time of the launch, the Group said the services would be taken to market globally, and client engagement was to be managed by NTT operating companies: Dimension Data, NTT Communications and NTT Data.

The Australian arm of NTT Security originated from a Dimension Data acquisition in May 2013, when it bought Australian managed security services provider Earthwave for an undisclosed sum.

NTT Security has experienced a lot of growth recently having more than doubled the staff count in Australia in the last two years.

The Asia Pacific operation has seen 130 per cent growth in floor space of operations centres and staff increased by 152 per cent.