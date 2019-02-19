Splunk pulls out of Russia

Will not renew or expand contracts with Russian companies

Splunk has announced it will cease selling its platform to organisations in Russia. The decision also applies to subsidiaries whose parent companies are based in Russia and businesses that “would use the software or services within the territory”.

In a short statement, the US analytics vendor offered little insight into its motivations but said that Splunk “is continually evaluating where we are investing and focusing our company resources”.

“As part of this ongoing evaluation, we have decided Splunk will no longer be selling software and services to organizations in Russia - either directly or through partners,” the company said.

The company said the decision affects “opportunities with technical partners, resellers, distributors and vendors”.

Splunk said it would continue to fulfil its obligations for existing contracts but no longer accept orders for expansion or renewal of services.

“Splunk will continue to evaluate our global investments - focusing our global resources to ensure the greatest return on investment for the business, and the greatest success for our customers,” the company said.

The vendor appears to have already removed details of Russian companies including VolgaBlob, TS Solution and ZAO NIP Informzaschita from its Splunk Partner Directory.

Splunk specialises in the analysis of machine-generated data. Its platform is employed by enterprises for a range of use cases including ops, security, analysis of IoT data, and business analytics. Its flagship product is Splunk Enterprise, which the company says is capable of collecting and indexing petabytes of machine data on a daily basis.

It also offers Splunk Cloud as a service, Splunk Light for small IT environments, and separately sold “premium” solutions such as Splunk Enterprise Security, Splunk IT Service Intelligence, and Splunk User Behaviour Analytics.