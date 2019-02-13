Symantec acquires Luminate

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed

Cyber security firm Symantec Corp said on Tuesday it acquired Israel's Luminate Security in an effort to boost its security systems for cloud computing.





Luminate, founded in 2017, says its technology can securely connect users from any device, anywhere in the world, to corporate applications on-premises and in the cloud.

"Luminate incorporated into Symantec’s Integrated Cyber Defense puts us at the forefront of security in the cloud era,” said Symantec CEO Greg Clark.

"As a partner, our integrations with Symantec were successful in reducing complexity and increasing security for joint customers. With this next step, we look forward to fully integrating across the entire portfolio and delivering even more innovation to offer complete security for the Cloud Generation," said Ofer Smadari, CEO, Luminate Security.



Based in Tel Aviv, Luminate has so far raised US$14 million.

