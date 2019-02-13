Iseek unveils third Brisbane data centre

Iseek has expanded the capacity of its Brisbane data centres with a new 6MW facility being built in its Eagle Farm campus, in Queensland.

Established in 1998, Iseek is a cloud, data centre and connectivity provider with three data centres in Brisbane, one in Sydney and an upcoming one in Townsville, expected for May 2019.

The three data centres in Brisbane include the Woolloongabba facility which has 1MW capacity, the existing Eagle Farm data centre, launched in 2010, has 4MW capacity and the new one with 6MW capacity.

The new data centre will be an Uptime Institute Tier 4 rated, a standard tier classification system that evaluates data centre infrastructure in terms of a business’ requirements for system availability.

“Continued growth and expansion was necessary to meet the growing demand for data centre services," said Jason Gomersall, founder and CEO of Iseek. "The acceleration of on-premises data centres shifting to purpose built facilities, the rise of cloud computing, data storage growth, innovation in the internet of things (IoT) and immersive technologies all continue to increase demand for data centre capacity in Brisbane.

“Being at the forefront in data centre ingenuity, innovation and technology infrastructure has given us the opportunity to deliver data centre services to cloud providers, network operators and enterprise and government customers,” he said.

All Iseek facilities are supported by its core IP network throughout Australia which peers with all major carriers, content delivery networks, cloud providers and multiple peering fabrics in addition to Tier1 DDoS protected internet access.