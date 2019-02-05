Sydney Uni seeks new CIO as Day returns to UK

Mike Day to take up CDO role at Swansea University

The University of Sydney is on the hunt for a new chief information officer, with the incumbent, Mike Day, departing at the beginning of March.

Day joined the university in 2016, replacing Bruce Meikle.

“After three years at the university, Mike has decided to return to his native UK and will take up a position as chief digital officer at Swansea University,” a University of Sydney spokesperson said.

A brief on the appointment of a Swansea University chief digital officer prepared last year by recruitment firm Saxton Bampfylde states that the CDO will be required to “provide strategic leadership for the newly formed Digital Group, and develop and lead a new digital strategy supported by clear planning and delivery targets,” working closely with the university’s registrar and chief operating officer, and other members of its senior management team.

Day has previously worked as director of information systems at Nottingham Trent University in the UK — a role he held for close to four-and-a-half years — as well as head of ICT at the University of Lincoln.

Ethos BeathChapman is recruiting for Day’s replacement on behalf of Sydney Uni.

“The CIO will deliver contemporary and fit-for-purpose ICT services to meet the strategic requirements of the University to support the realisation of strategy, whilst working in an environment which requires both financial management and productivity improvements,” a description of the Sydney Uni CIO role states.

“In leading the uplift and reinvigoration of a large ICT function, and by creating and developing a high-performing team and culture, you will be given the opportunity to leave a unique legacy across the University.”

Applications close 18 February.