Microsoft launches multi-million-dollar tech centre in Sydney

Sydney is home to a new Microsoft Technology Centre, which Microsoft says will help its Australian enterprise and government customers accelerate their adoption of cloud and AI.

The company said that the “state of the art” MTC, officially launched today, represented a multi-million-dollar investment in the local market.

The MTC has a headcount of seven: Five technical architects, a technology manager, and a director. It will also be supported by the “broader Microsoft community” in Australia and globally, the technology vendor said.

It comprises an ‘envisioning’ theatre, an showcase for demoing Microsoft and partner solutions, an innovation factory, a social hub, a cyber security room, and workshop and boardroom areas.

Microsoft Australia’s managing director, Steven Worrall, said the technology centre was a “significant and important investment” by the company in the local market. “The Microsoft Technology Centre will help our customers accelerate their digital journeys by bringing together the right resources – people and technology – in one location to demonstrate what can be achieved in their organisation and then to work with them to bring that to life,” Worrall said in a statement.

The MTC builds on other recent Australian investments, Microsoft said.

In April last year Microsoft launched two new Azure regions in Canberra. Those regions, intended for use by Australian governments and their partners, have been certified to store and process classified federal government data.

Last year the technology company also brought its ScaleUp program for startups to Australia. A ‘Microsoft Reactor’ operates out of the Sydney Startup Hub.

Microsoft said over the last 24 months it had also significantly increased its local workforce, including the number of Australian-based technical and engineering roles.

As part of today’s launch, Microsoft Australia revealed that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with the NSW government’s Department of Finance, Services and Innovation.

“This memorandum of understanding will allow us to bring department heads to the MTC where they can see what more can be achieved with digital services, improved efficiencies and good value solutions,” said the NSW government’s chief information and digital officer, Greg Wells.

“We expect there will be significant positive impact for citizens and businesses as well as operational efficiencies for government.”

Microsoft also released details of a five-year strategic arrangement with DXC Technology. The partnership, which Microsoft said is the first of its kind worldwide, will see the companies work together to shift key enterprise and public sector customers to Azure.

“Microsoft Azure is a trusted, secure and high-performance cloud with an already comprehensive and growing array of services,” said DXC Technology managing director Seelan Nayagam.

“Together we can provide solutions that our government and commercial clients can confidently deploy today while being prepared for changing market conditions or expectations.”

“The combination of our deep understanding and experience and Microsoft’s cloud and technical expertise is going to be a game changer for existing and new clients to realise and expand their digital transformation ambitions” the DXC Technology MD said in a statement.

“We are delighted that both the NSW government and DXC Technology and their clients are trailblazers that will be among the first to benefit from our investment in the MTC and Microsoft’s ongoing commitment to Australia,” Worrall said.