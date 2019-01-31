Monash University launches coding boot camp

Monash University has launched a coding bootcamp, offering participants the chance to “become a web developer in 24 weeks”.

The in-person course, which commences in May, is targeted at working professionals looking to change careers, with classes taking place in the evenings and at the weekend.

The program’s curriculum covers the basics of coding, algorithms and data structure and includes intensive training in JavaScript, Node.js, HTML, CSS, jQuery and Java. The bootcamp also offers career coaching and quarterly panels with local industry professionals, the university said.

“In recent years, dozens of global tech companies have opened offices in Melbourne, including Google, Salesforce, Square, Slack and Amazon. We believe Monash University has an important role to play in developing the skills in our community to meet the demand for more tech talent,” said Professor Susan Elliott, Monash’s deputy vice-chancellor.

The course – at Monash’s Caulfield campus – is being run in partnership with Trilogy Education, which runs similar courses with 40 university’s globally, including Harvard, University of Toronto, UC Berkeley, UCLA, Columbia Engineering and Georgia Tech.

The Monash bootcamp is the first program backed by Trilogy in Australia, and Monash is “the first university in Australia to launch an in-person coding boot camp geared towards adults and working professionals,” Trilogy said.

Skill shortage solution

Coding boot camps are not new to Australia. Trilogy, which launched in 2015, enters a burgeoning local market, the key players in which are Coder Academy, General Assembly (GA) and Academy Xi.

Some have questioned the viability of the bootcamps' business model since a number of notable programs have shut down in recent years. Trilogy's offering is distinct in that it gives established institutions a customised course, rather than offer it through its own school.

In any case, they are all working to provide skilled coders to a job market in short supply. According to the Government's Cyber Security Strategy the number of people taking up information and communications technology degrees has halved over the last decade.

A report, from NBN and the Regional Australia Institute, forecast that half of all Australian workers will be in roles requiring high-level programming by 2030. An Australian Computer Society report last year stated that Australia will need to fill a further 100,000 technology jobs on top of the 100,000 roles already forecast in the next five years.

Firms frequently report that the lack of skilled technology workers has become a barrier to growth.

“The rising demand for tech education for adults is a global phenomenon, and Australia’s skilled labour market is acutely impacted by the trend. Melbourne’s local workforce has an opportunity to benefit from a growing tech sector, but there’s a clear demand for more skilled workers than currently exist in the market,” said Dan Sommer, CEO and founder of Trilogy Education.