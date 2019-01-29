TECH(talk): The collaboration software market is on the move

It's already been a busy 2019 for several companies that make collaboration software. Here's what's been going on while you weren't looking.

How hot is the collaboration software market in 2019?

So far, in January:

Microsoft has rolled out tweaks to its Teams software for frontline workers and separately unveiled new features for the education market. (That includes new hardware it hopes can help displace Chromebooks in schools.)

Google announced it is raising prices for some G Suite users.

Workplace by Facebook chalked up a big customer win as Nestle announced it was dumping Salesforce Chatter.

And IBM opted to get out of the collaboration arena all together, ending support for Watson Workspace after the team chat app failed to gain traction.

With all that going on, Computerworld Executive Editor Ken Mingis and Senior Reporter Matthew Finnegan talk in this episode about just what's going on in collaboration and why. One thing seems certain: given the rise in remote workers and the need to work together in offices that span the globe, it's likely vendors will continue to work to elbow each other out of the way.

For an audio-only version of this episode, click play (or catch up on all earlier episodes) below. Or you can find us on iTunes or Pocket Casts, where you can download each episode and listen at your leisure.

Happy listening, and please, send feedback or suggestions for future topics to us. We'd love to hear from you.