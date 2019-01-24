Cisco releases 20 security updates impacting SD-WAN, Webex and more

Multiple vulnerabilities were found in the Cisco Webex network recording player

Cisco has released 20 updates including one critical update for its SD-WAN solution buffer overflow.

The vulnerability found in the vContainer of Cisco's SD-WAN solution could allow an authenticated, remote attacker to cause a denial of service (DoS) condition and execute arbitrary code as the root user.

According to the vendor's security advisory page, the vulnerability is "due to improper bounds checking" by the vContainer.

The vulnerability could be explored if an attacker were to send a malicious file to a vContainer, and if successful, the attack could cause a buffer overflow on the affected vContainer, which could result in a DoS that the attacker could use to execute arbitrary code as the root user.

A software update to fix affected vContainers can be found here, there are no workarounds available.

Cisco also revealed 11 high-risk vulnerabilities including one in the Cisco Webex teams, formerly known as Cisco Spark. The vulnerability exists due to "unsafe search paths" used by Webex's uniform resource identifier (URI) defined in Windows OS.

Also, multiple vulnerabilities were found in the Cisco Webex network recording player and Webex player for Microsoft Windows.

The affected software improperly validates Advanced Recording Format (ARF) and Webex Recording Format (WRF) files, causing the vulnerability.

Other high risk vulnerabilities were found in the user group configuration Cisco SD-WAN Solution allowing access to vSmart containers and one that allows an attacker to get elevated privileges.

Also multiple vulnerabilities were found in the local CLI of the Cisco SD-WAN allowing an authenticated local attacker to escalate privileges and modify device configuration files.

Vulnerabilities were also found in the web-based management interface of Cisco Small Business RV320 and RV325 Dual Gigabit WAN VPN Routers, in the administrative web interface of Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE), in the UDP protocol implementation for Cisco IoT Field Network Director (IoT-FND) and in the data acquisition (DAQ) component of Cisco Firepower Threat Defense (FTD) Software.