More than 700 Telstra workers face job losses

Telstra is about to let 752 workers go around the country as it continues with its plans to slash 8,000 jobs by 2022.

The Community and Public Sector Union (CPSU) said it was notified of the cuts across every state and territory.

Telstra, however, has informed the union that the cuts will be partially offset by the creation of 347 new roles.

According to CPSU, this is the second mass sacking since the giant telco unveiled its ‘Telstra2022' strategy, which was set to eliminate 9,500 roles and create 1,500 new positions.

CPSU deputy national president Brooke Muscat-Bentley called the move 'disturbing' and said Telstra is on a 'self-destructive' and 'short sighted' path to cut a quarter of its workforce "ignoring the harm that will cause to staff and Telstra services".

“Each and every one of these 752 people makes a valuable contribution to Telstra," Muscat-Bentley said. "The impact from a mass sacking on this scale won’t just hit these workers and their families. It will be felt throughout the entire organisation.

“Sadly we believe this is just the start for the jobs apocalypse planned by Telstra management. Clearly sacking one in four workers isn’t going to help with faltering customer satisfaction in Telstra’s services."

He also alleged Telstra is not treating the remaining workers any better as it continues to 'stand in the way' of union efforts to negotiate a better enterprise agreement.

"Of particular concern is Telstra’s continuing refusal to agree to provide a dignified redundancy process, and that the company is still pushing what’s an effective wage cut on staff," he said.

"The only way for Telstra to halt its sad decline is for the company to recognise that its workforce is the company’s best asset. Industrial action is a possibility as we explore ways to make Telstra management see sense."

ARN has approached Telstra for comment.