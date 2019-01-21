Defence issues $190M worth of IT contracts

The Australian Department of Defence has issued three technology contracts amounting to $190 million, with Fujitsu and Kinetic IT the big winners.

With the largest of the three handed to Fujitsu, the three-year contract totals $99.1 million and covers desktop-related services for approximately 100,000 Defence personnel across more than 450 locations nationwide.

Meanwhile, Kinetic IT will provide ICT service desk and service integration management services, in two separate contracts set to run until September 2022, totalling $59.1 million and $32.3 million.

The contracts replace existing distributed computing bundle of work agreements with Fujitsu and Unisys, with Unisys missing out following a drawn out competitive tender process.

Under the banner of ‘regional ICT services’, Unisys originally held half of the IT support deal, and Fujitsu the other, in a deal first struck in 2008.

Specific to Fujitsu, the $99 million contract will see the technology provider offer desktop services, warehousing and asset management, in addition to VIP support, project services, formal messaging, and audio visual services to the department.

“This new contract provides an opportunity to leverage our extensive resources to ensure that Defence personnel have the support they need to carry out essential services Australia-wide and beyond,” said Mike Foster, CEO of Australia and New Zealand at Fujitsu.

“We currently have over 600 people dedicated to Defence activities and contracts such as this help us to provide strong employment opportunities for Australians, which is a key focus for the business.”

Foster said the contract enables the provider to “continue our long-standing relationship” with the department, which spans more than 20 years.

“Fujitsu is looking forward to continuing to cement its relationship with the Department of Defence over the next three years and beyond,” Foster added.

As part of Fujitsu’s Australian Industry Capability (AIC) plan for this contract, Foster said Fujitsu will partner with a number of Australian SMEs and also include a number of indigenous partners in the delivery of services.

“Fujitsu has a strong understanding of the Department of Defence’s environment based on many years of experience with the department, which will help ensure continuity of services,” he said.