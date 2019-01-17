Techfugees comes to New Zealand

The non-profit organisation coordinates the international tech community’s response to the needs of refugees, asylum seekers and displaced people

Techfugees, a global body that aims to get the IT community helping refugees and displaced persons, has opened a chapter in New Zealand.

Techfugees was founded in 2015. It describes itself as a non-profit organisation coordinating the international tech community’s response to the needs of refugees, asylum seekers and displaced people. It aims to empower the displaced with technology.

It organises conferences, workshops, hackathons and meetups around the world in an effort to generate tech solutions for and with displaced people.

NZ co-leads Rochelle Stewart-Allen and Jude Opira Bidong say they are aiming to partner with refugee umbrella organisations, tech organisations, entrepreneur incubators, universities, local city councils and central government

"We would love some social media followers and sharers to help build momentum and get the word out there, they say in a post on the global Techfugees web site.

Techfugees will kick off in New Zealand with a hackathon in Wellington on 6-7 April and says it will introduce a Women in Fellowship programme later in the year to connect women in the tech industry.

Techfugees claims a presence in 25 countries and a community of almost 18,000 innovators supporting social media and taking part in hundreds of dedicated events around the world. And it says 75 percent of displaced people who participated in Techfugees events have found an internship or job.

Techfugees has had a presence in Australia since 2015 and now claims a presence in Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane and Melbourne.