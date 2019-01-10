Square launches SDK for in-app payments

New SDK means businesses can use one platform for web, mobile and in-person transactions, Square says

Square has launched a software development kit (SDK) that allows third-party developers to integrate its payments platform into their Android and iOS mobile apps.

Square’s SDK also supports Google’s cross-platform Flutter mobile app development framework.

Square said its In-App Payments SDK offers a “customisable payments flow” and supports payment via credit or debit cards or digital wallets.

The SDK allows a customer’s card information to be stored and then used for online, in-app and in-person transactions.

“With the introduction of in-app mobile payments to the Square platform, developers now have a complete, omnichannel payments solution for all their payment needs,” said Square developer lead Carl Perry in a statement.

“From software to hardware to services, Square offers a complete payments experience all in one cohesive open platform. Even better, developers and business owners can manage all their payments across in-store, mobile and online all in one place.”

Square opened an Australian office in 2015. In May last year it announced it would expand its local operations, shifting to a larger headquarters. Square said that the new Melbourne office would include the company’s first engineering hub outside of North America.

“We have been humbled by the support Square has received from Australia’s business community over the past two years,” CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey said at the time. “Australia is an important market for Square, with more and more businesses joining our platform every day.”

The payments company said that it expects to its Australian headcount to exceed 100 employees over “the next few years”. Globally the company has more than 2300 employees.