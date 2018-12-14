NetComm launches NBN-ready modem with 4G backup

ASX-listed networking company NetComm Wireless has unveiled a new dual-mode gateway device that can be used to connect to the NBN or to New Zealand’s Ultra-Fast Broadband network.

The Enhanced Hybrid LTE Gateway also includes 4G capabilities, offering a cellular connection either as a backup in case of a service outage or while a connection to a fixed line network is still underway. All carrier bands used in the Australian and New Zealand markets are supported, NetComm said.

The device also supports legacy ADSL2+ services. It includes Gigabit Ethernet ports and 802.11ac Wi-Fi.

“A delayed activation means an unhappy customer, so the immediate 4G connectivity provided by the Enhanced Hybrid LTE Gateway is a big win for customers and network operators,” said the company’s marketing director, Els Baert.

Telstra and Vodafone currently offer fixed line gateways with 4G support.

NetComm is a supplier of end user equipment used in the NBN rollout. The company this year provided Ericsson, which is NBN Co’s partner for the fixed wireless rollout, with its next-generation wireless network termination devices (NTDs).

The company has also been one of three suppliers of the distribution point units (DPUs) that NBN Co employs for fibre to the curb connections.

In December last year, NetComm announced what it said was a world first — a Network Connection Device (NCD) for FTTC that incorporated reverse power.

In September this year, the company revealed details of a deal with NBN Co to provide the network operator with high port count DPUs. The DPUs offer an alternative to DSLAM-based connections for smaller multi-dwelling units (MDUs) — small apartment blocks, for example.