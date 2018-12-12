Telstra unveils new tech support service for small businesses

Telstra small business customers will be able to subscribe to a service the company says is akin to having an “on-call IT team” to provide phone and online support. The 24/7 tech advice and support service is dubbed Telstra Platinum for Business.

From 26 December Telstra said that a Business Security Service will also be offered, which will include threat updates, three security assessments and an “annual health check report”.

The new services are part of a major rework of the company’s small business products as part of the telco’s T22 strategy.

“Our new approach for small business is built around three things – flexibility to enable businesses to scale and choose what is right for them, greater cost certainty and value, and expert service and advice – all critical elements for success in today’s fast-paced business environment,” Telstra CEO Andrew Penn said.

“We know every small business is different – our job is to make sure we have leading solutions and services that are fit for purpose and what we’ve announced today does that.”

In July, Telstra revamped its consumer mobile product lineup.



Simplifying the company’s product lineup was one of the key pillars of T22, details of which were first revealed in June.

“At the heart of these changes is the simplification of our products and services built on new technology,” Penn said as he announced details of T22-related restructuring.

“By mid-next year we will have fully rolled out our market leading products and services,” the CEO said.

As part of T22, Penn said, Telstra would create a “new end-to-end products and technology division”. “It means we will significantly increase our technical capabilities around product development and management,” the CEO said.

The new SMB lineup includes a ‘Business Choice’ mobile product, which includes no minimum contract length and no excess data charges, and unlimited data as standard on Business Bundle plans starting from $100.

Telstra said it had tripled its small business specialists to 3000, spread between 350 retail stores.

The telco plans to early next year launch “a new national premium ICT channel for small business customers with more complex technology needs”. The Telstra Business Technology Centres will operate in 28 regions, with teams providing “personal and virtual account management to local business customers”.

The company said it had already introduced a ‘Concierge Tech Support’ to provide support to small businesses that have problems with NBN or fixed line services.

The next major milestone for T22 will be the launch in 2019 of a new loyalty scheme, Telstra said.