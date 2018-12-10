South Australia to leverage myGovID

South Australia will use the federal government’s work on myGovID to make it easier to access services online, as part of an agreement struck last week by the two jurisdictions.

“The Commonwealth is already well advanced with the development of its own digital identity solution, known as myGovID, which is the equivalent of 100-point online ID check that will make it easier for Australians to prove who they are when accessing our digital services,” said human services and digital transformation minister Michael Keenan.

The agreement “will enable us to share our technology and our research with South Australia to help it accelerate its own program and ensure we develop nationally consistent systems.”

In October, the federal government launched its first pilot based on the digital identity platform. The pilot involves the use of myGovID to apply for a Tax File Number.

myGovID allows an individual to create a digital identity using a mobile app. Personal details are entered into the app and, along with a photo of the person’s face, are compared to data held by government agencies.

The project aims to help shift more interactions with government agencies online, by allowing a person to prove their identity once and then use it across multiple services.

“South Australians have told us they want the same convenience and simplicity when dealing with the government that they already enjoy from the private sector such as their banks, retailers and even airlines,” said South Australia’s premier Steven Marshall.

“The deal we have signed with the Commonwealth today will ensure better services can be delivered sooner, while also ensuring the privacy and security of South Australians remains protected at all times.”

“We have engaged with state and local governments as well as the private sector to make sure the system we are delivering will provide a safe and consistent experience, no matter who is providing the service,” said a statement from the Digital Transformation Agency.

“Working across all levels of government is crucial to the delivery of a digital identity system which meets the needs of the people who use it.”

Keenan said that Canberra had struck several agreements with states and territories at last week’s Australian Digital Council.

One of the others was an agreement to improve data-sharing between jurisdictions. An initial pilot will be aimed at improving services for people with a disability. Initially it will involve integrating data held by the federal, South Australian and New South Wales governments.

Another pilot discussed by the council was the Commonwealth and Western Australia sharing data on children born with birth defects and the pharmaceuticals prescribed to mothers while pregnant.