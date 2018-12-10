NBN Co to target business market with new bundles

NBN Co plans to next year launch a range of new bundled products targeting the business market, the company announced this morning.

The range of ‘business nbn’ products will combine committed bandwidth and service level agreements, and NBN Co said they will represent a potential wholesale discount of between 29 per cent and 54 per cent.

The company earlier this year launched bundled fixed line products aimed at residential end users, and is also launching fixed wireless bundles.

NBN Co is still consulting with telcos on the new business products, but said it intends to release at least four bundles.

One will be targeted at small businesses and offer wholesale speeds of 50/20Mbps. A product for medium businesses will have wholesale speeds of 100/40Mbps and support multiple phone lines.

A third will have wholesale symmetrical committed speeds of 20/20Mbps and a 100/40Mbps peak information rate, while the fourth will support wholesale symmetrical committed speeds of 50/50Mbps and a 250/100Mbps peak information rate “for data-intensive and multi-site organisations”.

The bundled bandwidth increases with each product tier, NBN Co said.

The bundles all include a minimum 12 hour enhanced service level agreement as well as around the clock support between NBN Co and the retailer service provider (RSP).

“We recognise some businesses are on NBN powered plans that have not been optimised for their needs,” said NBN Co’s chief customer officer for business, Paul Tyler.

“Businesses should speak to their service provider about whether they require high-speeds for cloud applications, committed and symmetrical information rates for audio and video conferencing or increased service assurance for business-critical applications.”

“NBN Co does not set retail prices, however our new wholesale discount bundles are designed to incentivise retailers to offer these business-grade services to improve customer experience on the network,” the NBN Co executive said.

“We’re committed to continually working with the industry to invest in our wholesale product and service suite such as our business-grade satellite service, which is due to launch in 2019 and designed to benefit regional and rural organisations.”

NBN Co in August unveiled a range of new services targeting SMBs and enterprises as part of the launch of a new Business Operations Centre in Melbourne.

In October, the company launched an Enterprise Ethernet service, which supports symmetrical speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second.

Income from the business segment is important for NBN Co as it seeks to drive up average revenue per user (ARPU) to meet the targets set out in its corporate plan.