Bankwest rolls out ‘digital cards’ at blazing speed

Bankwest says that its shift to an Agile way of working — dubbed ‘Blaze’ by the bank — allowed it to roll out a new feature for its mobile app in the space of an hour.

Bankwest customers will be able to activate and begin using credit cards thanks to the new feature. The new ‘Digital Cards’ option is part of the Bankwest Mobile app.

The Commonwealth Bank subsidiary said that it allows a customer to begin using a card within 24 hours of ordering a replacement or a new card. A physical card can take up seven days to arrive in the mail.

The bank also added a new ‘Secure Code Reset’ feature to its mobile app. On average, more than 600 customers contact Bankwest’s call centre or use a desktop PC to reset their code, Bankwest said.

The bank attributed the new features to its implementation of Agile ways of working, which Bankwest has dubbed ‘Blaze’.

“Our new ways of working through our Blaze agile model made it possible to roll out Digital Cards within an hour at an event in front of a live audience – it previously took months,” said , Bankwest executive general manager – customer solutions and insights, Pieter Vorster.

“Our vision is to deliver amazing customer experiences that matter and Secure Code Reset is another step enabling customers to do their banking in a time that suits them.

“To see our colleagues producing innovations and tangible benefits in record time for customers is very pleasing and we look forward to continuing that delivery.”

In mid-2018 Bankwest unveiled its plan to slash its physical branch footprint on the east coast of Australia and increase its focus on digital channels.

“Many people still value face-to-face interactions, but customers increasingly expect seamless self-service options that allow them to do their banking when and where they choose,” Bankwest managing director Rowan Munchenberg said at the time.

“We’re seeing a consistent trend of customers choosing mobile banking over in-branch options for their transaction needs, with an 88 per cent rise in app logins over the past three years,” Munchenberg said.