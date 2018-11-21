Optus Business wins $12M contract with CSR Limited

Optus Business has been awarded a $12 million contract to provide voice, data and mobile services for publicly-listed CSR Limited.

CSR is an Australian industrial company that manufactures building products and generated a net profit after tax of $94 million for its 2018 financial year, ended 30 September.

Under the three and a half year agreement, Optus will provide services across 150 CSR sites in Australia.

The deal is part of CSR's technology transformation and is set to improve user and customer experience.

“CSR is continuing to reinvest in its technology to deliver the best experience for our people and customers,” said Craig Buttriss, general manager enterprise IT at CSR. “We recognise the importance of data for our business and needed a network which is scalable and cost competitive to meet our future business requirements.”

“Optus Business’ services will provide us with the strong foundations for our IT strategy which can support not only our business requirements today but also those of the future as we continue to develop new products and better experiences for CSR customers."

The solution provided by Optus Business will enable CSR to combine voice, video and data applications on a single network.

According to Optus, the deal will also see it provide an "innovative mobility solution" to encourage CSR's workforce to adopt mobile ways of working whilst providing cost assurance for the business.

“CSR, like many Australian enterprises, is preparing for the rapidly growing volume of data needed to leverage the latest technology developments that are transforming how customers and employees are interacting and engaging with organisations," said John Paitaridis, managing director at Optus Business.