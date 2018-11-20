Freelancer.com branches into freight

The acquisition of enterprise freight marketplace Channel 40 will help underpin a new service from Freelancer.com, the company said today.

The ASX-listed Freelancer Limited, which operates crowdsourcing marketplace Freelancer.com, has launched Freightlancer.com.

Channel 40 has more than 6000 freight operators in its marketplace, Freelancer said, primarily delivering freight services to the construction, mining, tunnelling, rail and oil and gas sectors.

Over the last year the company shipped $4.5 million worth of freight.

“Today we are excited to announce both the acquisition of Channel 40 and the launch of Freightlancer, our global marketplace for freight, shipping and transportation,” said Freelancer.com CEO Matt Barrie.

“The acquisition of Channel 40 and the launch of Freightlancer.com represent the first productised vertical for Freelancer.com, specialising in end-to-end solutions within a single job area,” the Freelancer.com chief executive said.

“This builds on our Local Jobs offering and taps into the Freelancer.com API, delivering a global pool of liquidity for the freight logistics industry, around the world,” Barrie said.