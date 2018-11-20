Australian Digital Health Agency appoints CDO

Steven Issa will join the Australian Digital Health Agency as the organisation’s inaugural chief digital officer.

“Steven brings extensive experience in digital service innovation and delivery and a demonstrated ability to deliver customer focused outcomes,” an ADHA statement said.

Issa currently holds the role of director, Service Centre, for Service NSW. He is also a member of the City of Parramatta’s council and has chaired its smart city committee.

Issa has previously served two terms as Parramatta’s deputy lord mayor.

“Steven is an experienced senior technology and customer service expert with experience in a variety of public and private sector environments,” the ADHA statement said.

“He has spent a large part of his career in technology and management consulting working with a number of large industry leaders, and has also been a lecturer in technology at the University of Sydney. For the last four and half years he has been a senior executive at Service NSW, managing face to face Service Centres across the state and digital customer service channels.”

His role as CDO begins on 14 January.

The ADHA is charged with overseeing the My Health Record system.

Earlier this month, the government announced it would extend the My Health Record opt-out period until 31 January.

The shift to an opt-out model has heightened scrutiny of the eHealth record system, with the government moving to strengthen privacy controls.