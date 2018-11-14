Queensland’s Office State Revenue chooses Nina for virtual assistant ‘Sam’

First state government agency to use Nuance’s AI platform

Queensland Treasury’s Office State Revenue (OSR) has rolled out a virtual assistant to answer online enquiries from the public.

The assistant — dubbed ‘Sam’ — is based on Nuance’s Nina AI platform and can offer more than 300 responses to questions involving subjects ranging from payroll tax, duties and grants and land tax to mining and petroleum royalties.

Nuance said OSR is the first state government agency to use its virtual assistant platform.

“Sam saves taxpayers time by delivering information in a simple, conversational way and reduces the need for them to search for information on our web pages,” said deputy commissioner for OSR Simon McKee

“Sam marks a further step in our commitment to meet or exceed our taxpayers’ expectations”, McKee said in a statement.



Sam has resolved more than 71 per cent of the 5000+ enquiries received since it launched in February 2018.