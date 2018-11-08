Telstra’s Robyn Denholm to leave telco for Tesla

Telstra has announced that its chief financial officer, Robyn Denholm, will leave the telco. Denholm will take on the role of chairperson of the board of electronic vehicle-maker Tesla, Telstra said in a statement to the ASX.

At Tesla, Denholm replaces Elon Musk as chair of the company’s board, which Denholm has served on since 2014.

Denholm joined Telstra in January 2017 as chief operations officer, replacing Kate McKenzie.

In July this year the telco revealed she would take on the CFO role as part of the T22 restructure which saw the exit of the previous chief financial officer, Warwick Bray.

Denholm will leave Telstra in May 2019. She will take on the Tesla chair role from 13 November, though Telstra said in a statement that during the crossover period “Tesla will be asking another Board Director to support Robyn by taking on the majority of her Chairman responsibilities”.

“We are sorry to see Robyn leave Telstra,” Telstra CEO Andy Penn said. “We know that it has become increasingly difficult to balance her responsibilities as Telstra CFO with the increased activity of the Tesla Board.”

“We are undertaking a search for a new Chief Financial Officer and will provide an update on a replacement appointment as soon as possible,” the CEO said.