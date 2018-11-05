ACCC NBN performance figures reveal minimal peak-time speed hit

The latest figures from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s broadband performance monitoring regime reveal only a 1 per cent hit to the speeds encountered by households with NBN service during the busy 7-11pm period.

The consumer watchdog today released its third Measuring Broadband Australia report, which is based on data gathered from volunteer households using a hardware-probe-based system operated by UK company SamKnows.

TPG and Aussie Broadband were again the best performers among the retail service providers (RSPs) covered by the program.

The report revealed that in 69 per cent of cases, services delivered downloaded speeds above 90 per cent of the maximum speed of a plan. However, 7 per cent of tests revealed speeds that were below 50 per cent of the theoretical maximum.

NBN Co last month warned that it expected congestion levels to fluctuate as RSPs shifted to the wholesaler’s bundled products, which it launched earlier this year, and as a promotional discount scheme winds up.

“Our results suggest that ISPs not featured in this report could be contributing to this, as the overall results featured in this MBA report do not show an upward trend in congestion,” ACCC chair Rod Sims said.

Sims called for more volunteers to join the program, particularly those who have services through smaller ISPs.

“Volunteers are making a real difference to Australia’s broadband performance but we don’t yet have the full picture, and strongly encourage more people to sign up,” Sims said.

Currently Aussie Broadband, iiNet, MyRepublic, Optus, Telstra and TPG feature in the report.

Households can register at measuringbroadbandaustralia.com.au.p