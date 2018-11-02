Telstra M2M problem affects ATMs, EFTPOS terminals

Authentication problem affects M2M service

Telstra has confirmed a problem is affecting its machine to machine (M2M) data services.

The issue is understood to have impacted devices that employ cellular connections ranging from ATMs to Cabcharge and EFTPOS terminals.

Telstra has described the problem as an “intermittent authentication issue”. Users have reported that the problem have started early this morning.

Customers of the telco have indicated that the issue appears to affect devices when need to reconnect to the M2M service.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and hope to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” the telco tweeted.

Earlier this week Telstra was hit by a major cloud services outage.

