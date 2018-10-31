Google’s G Suite hit by problems

Update 3:15pm AEDT: Google said that Gmail and other services have "already been restored for some users, and we expect a resolution for all users within the next 1 hours". "Please note this time frame is an estimate and may change," the company said.

Google has told customers that it is investigating reports of problems affecting Gmail and a number of its other G Suite products.



In a service status message Google said that “affected users are able to access Gmail, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior.”

The company said that user image content “may not be loading successfully” within Gmail.

Google Drive, Google Sites, Google Hangouts, Google+ are all suffering similar problems, the company said.

Google said it would provide more information shortly. It has not yet provided an ETA for addressing the problems.

Telstra's cloud services have today also suffered a significant outage.