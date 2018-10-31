Telstra cloud services suffer outage

Telstra has confirmed it is aware of an issue affecting its cloud services impacting access to some external applications.

This includes accessing Telstra.com; MyAccount; Online Billing; Telstra 24/7 app, Telstra Consumer Webmail and some Telstra Wholesale apps.

Frustrated customers have taken to social media, with some stating they’ve been informed by their Telstra account manager of the outage after being unable to access their CSX cloud platform since 4.45am on 31 October.

Reports have also indicated that the telco may be having issues with its Sydney data centre.



@Telstra Hi Telstra.

I have heard reports that your data centre in Sydney is having problems. I have a CSX connection which has been offline since 445 am. Can you please advise an ETA? — Jake Arnott (@jake_arnott) October 30, 2018





“We apologise for the inconvenience and hope to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” a Telstra spokesperson said.

Earlier this year, the telco was hit with multiple outages as it found itself working to resolve a partial network outage that hit on 1 May after 4G voice calls in various areas around the country were hit by the service disruption.

Just days later, on 4 May, Emergency Triple Zero call services and mobile Telstra services in at least four states were hit by intermittent “interruptions” after a cable was damaged by fire -- likely caused by a lightning strike -- in regional NSW.

On 22 May, the telco's shares suffered a seven-year low, after it was hit by a second major mobile network service outage in the space of a month.

At the time, Telstra said the network issues that hit its 3G and 4G mobile services in the morning on 21 May were caused by a software fault.















