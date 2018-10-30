Village Roadshow turns to Braintree for payments

Braintree Australia has been tasked with consolidating Village Roadshow’s payment infrastructure, the company announced today.



Braintree’s payments platform will power a revamped Village Cinema website and a new Village Roadshow app, the company said.

“One of the biggest challenges we’ve faced at Village Roadshow has been the legacy and siloed payments systems that have slowed down our cinemas and theme parks,” said Village Roadshow’s group general manager of technology and services, Geoff Spicer.

“We’ve seen how Braintree has worked with its merchants to make payments more than just a transaction, and we’re excited to be working with Braintree and its partner network worldwide.”

Braintree said its platform would allow Village Roadshow to manage surges in payment volume and provide the entertainment company’s customers with access to “the world’s most popular payment methods” at checkout. Village Roadshow will also be able to “build personalised experiences, upsell and cross-sell by tokenising customer data”.