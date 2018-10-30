NBN Co launches 1Gbps Enterprise Ethernet services

Business market worth up to $1 billion in revenue for company, NBN Co has previously estimated

NBN Co has launched its flagship business product, with Australian businesses now able to order Enterprise Ethernet services delivered over the National Broadband Network.

Symmetrical speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second are on offer for businesses, NBN Co said. The product is bundled with a service-level agreement that the company said includes faster fault resolution.

“This wholesale product has been developed with the specific needs of global enterprise and government organisations in mind,” said NBN Co’s chief customer officer for business, Paul Tyler.

“It is capable of delivering the service required by businesses that use data-intensive applications such enterprise network systems and cloud-based solutions.

“NBN Enterprise Ethernet is designed to meet an international standard capability set by the Metro Ethernet Forum, which means the new product can also benefit geographically dispersed sites through a seamless integration of networks between offices across the world.”

NBN Co estimates that the business market could deliver $1 billion in revenue.

In February, NBN Co revealed it had partnered with Telstra, TPG and Vocus for a design and construction trial ahead of the launch of its Enterprise Ethernet product.

Last year the company cut the ribbon on its NBN Co Business Operations Centre, which is based in Melbourne’s Docklands. The centre has dedicated case managers to help business end users on the NBN resolve problems.

NBN Co today also began a trial of its previously foreshadowed premium business-grade appointment system. The system is intended to reduce disruptions to business by allowing them to select a specific appointment time.

Earlier this year NBN Co signed a 10-year contract with Speedcast to deliver enterprise-grade satellite services.