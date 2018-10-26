Top one per cent NBN users consumes one terabyte per month

The top one per cent of Australian end-user premises on the NBN each consumes around one terabyte per month.

NBN Co chief technology officer Ray Owen said during his keynote at the Broadband World Forum in Berlin that the top 14 per cent of end-users are consuming half of all data on the network.

Owen also said that 4.4 million premises are now activated and that the NBN broadband access network is carrying around 30 petabytes of data every day, which is the equivalent of about 15 trillion pages of printed text.

“We are seeing real surges in demand on the NBN network at around 3PM to 4PM when children come home from school and again in the evening between 8PM-9PM when people are relaxing and starting to stream videos," Owen said.

Australians on the national broadband network (NBN) are consuming 213Gb per month, according to Owen.

The heaviest single end-user premises on the NBN network is using around 20TB per month – enough to download 5,000 high-definition, feature-length movies, according to NBN Co.

Around 50 per cent of peak-time usage on the NBN network is real-time entertainment – typically video streaming – with around 30 per cent of peak-time usage coming from web-browsing with the remainder coming from VPN usage and file-sharing.

“Whilst our current network is coping well despite the rapidly increasing usage we are already working towards making sure the network will be able to meet the demands of the future as well," Owen said.

“We have already deployed DOCSIS 3.1 on our HFC network to help provide greater capacity and are working towards enabling G.Fast capability on our Fibre-to-the-Curb network as well.”

In August, NBN Co announced it was going to progressively enable the DOCSIS 3.1 cable broadband standard across its hybrid fibre-coaxial (HFC) infrastructure, as it begins to ramp-up the number of premises connected to its access network using the technology.

As reported by Computerworld, in 2015 NBN Co first confirmed it planned to eventually enable DOCIS 3.1 for HFC connections, which doubles the downstream capacity available thanks to improved spectral efficiency and reduces the need to install additional optical nodes.

G.fast technology uses a higher spectrum frequency of 212MHz which allows speeds of up to 1Gbps to be delivered on twisted-pair copper lines of up to 100 metres.

In late 2017, NBN Co announced it was preparing to launch the technology in 2018.